A systematic approach to technical documentation authoring.

Diátaxis is a way of thinking about and doing documentation.

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It prescribes approaches to content, architecture and form that emerge from a systematic approach to understanding the needs of documentation users.

Diátaxis identifies four distinct needs, and four corresponding forms of documentation - tutorials, how-to guides, technical reference and explanation. It places them in a systematic relationship, and proposes that documentation should itself be organised around the structures of those needs.

Diátaxis, from the Ancient Greek δῐᾰ́τᾰξῐς: dia (“across”) and taxis (“arrangement”).

Diátaxis solves problems related to documentation content (what to write), style (how to write it) and architecture (how to organise it).

As well as serving the users of documentation, Diátaxis has value for documentation creators and maintainers. It is light-weight, easy to grasp and straightforward to apply. It doesn’t impose implementation constraints. It brings an active principle of quality to documentation that helps maintainers think effectively about their own work.